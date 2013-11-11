Etihad in talks over potential Airbus jet order -sources

DUBAI/PARIS Nov 11 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways
is in talks to buy jets from Airbus even as it puts
finishing touches to a reported deal with rival Boeing,
people familiar with the matter said.
At least one of the deals could be announced at next week's
Dubai Airshow, marking the first time the Abu Dhabi carrier has
played a signficant role at the showcase event hosted by its
closest rival, Emirates airline, the people said.
The number of plane orders being discussed and the value of
the deal was not immediately clear.
Etihad's potential interest includes the Airbus A320neo, a
fuel-saving version of the European planemaker's best-selling
medium-haul jet, as well as a modified or expanded order for its
long-haul A350 aircraft, one source said.
Etihad and Airbus both declined to comment.