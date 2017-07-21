FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acacia Mining aims for lower end of FY guidance after tough H1
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月21日 / 早上6点27分 / 1 天前

Acacia Mining aims for lower end of FY guidance after tough H1

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining is targeting the lower end of its production guidance for the year after its first-half results were hit by Tanzania's ban on the export of its concentrates, the gold miner said on Friday.

Majority owned by Barrick Gold, Acacia was forced to stop shipments of its ore after a ban was imposed in March.

It reported a 22 percent fall in first-half revenue to $392 million and its cash balance fell by 80 percent to $176 million.

The company said it would aim for the lower end of its 2017 production target of 850-900,000 ounces of gold.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely

