Acacia Mining to start talks with Tanzania government

DAR ES SALAAM, June 14 Acacia Mining will start discussions with the Tanzanian government to settle a row over unpaid taxes and other claims, the Tanzanian president's office said on Wednesday.

The agreement to hold talks was reached after a meeting between President John Magufuli and John Thornton, chairman of Barrick Gold Corp., which owns a stake in Acacia, the statement from Magufuli's office said. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; writing by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)