CORRECTED-Acadia buys residential treatment facility in Illinois for $90 mln

(Corrects paragraph two to say Timberline had a revenue of
about $33 mln, not earnings)
Sept 4 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
said it bought a residential treatment facility for $90 million
in cash, expanding its operations into Illinois.
The Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, located
near Chicago in Lemont, had revenue of about $33 million for the
year ended June, Acadia said.
According to Timberline Knolls' website, it treats women and
adolescent girls suffering from eating disorders, substance
abuse and mood disorders.
Acadia, which provides psychiatric services across 33
facilities in the United States, expects the deal to add 16
cents per share to its annual earnings.
For 2012, it will add about 4 to 5 cents per share, Acadia
said.
Acadia plans to expand the 122-bed facility to 140 beds by
the end of the year.
In March, Acadia acquired three in-patient psychiatric
facilities in Texas and Oklahoma for $91 million.
Shares of Acadia closed at $19.18 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)