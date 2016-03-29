UPDATE 1-FDA panel backs Acadia drug for psychosis linked to Parkinson's

(Adds details, background)
By Amrutha Penumudi
March 29 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration backed an approval for Acadia
Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for psychosis related to
Parkinson's disease.
Nuplazid's benefits outweighed the risks, the panel said on
Tuesday, after 12 members voted in favor of the treatment and
two against.
Several panel members said that while the drug's efficacy
was not as robust as they would have liked, it was "certainly
better than nothing." They said Nuplazid addressed the lack of
treatment options for patients suffering from the condition.
Psychosis, characterized by hallucinations and delusions,
occurs in about 40 percent of Parkinson's disease patients,
Acadia has said.
Currently, there is no drug approved in the United States
specifically for psychosis linked to Parkinson's disease and
common antipsychotic treatments including Quetiapine, Clozapine,
Risperidone and Zyprexa are used for these patients.
However, these drugs offer limited effectiveness and they
also carry a black box warning, the strongest warning imposed by
the FDA, for increased mortality in elderly patients.
Nuplazid may also have to carry a black box warning, but
this is unlikely to affect its adoption, analysts have said.
The FDA is not obligated to follow the panel's
recommendations, but it usually does. The FDA is scheduled to
decide on Nuplazid by May 1.
FDA staff said on Friday that Nuplazid was effective, but
raised questions about whether the observed treatment effect was
clinically meaningful.
Acadia shares, which were halted for trading on Tuesday due
to the panel's voting, closed at $23.81 on Monday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)