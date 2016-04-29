版本:
U.S. approves Acadia drug for Parkinson's disease-linked psychosis

April 29 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for psychosis linked to Parkinson's disease was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, becoming the first ever treatment to get a U.S. nod for the condition.

The regulator, however, asked Acadia to include a black-box warning, its strictest warning, on the drug's label for an increased risk of death associated with its use in older people.

Analysts have said the warning will have a limited impact on sales as antipsychotics often come with such warnings. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

