Acadia Healthcare to buy UK's Partnerships in Care for $660 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover near 2-year highs on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
June 3 Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, which operates psychiatric and substance-abuse clinics, said it would buy Partnerships in Care for about $660 million in cash, to enter the UK market.
Partnerships in Care, the second largest provider of inpatient behavioral healthcare services in the UK, had revenue of about $285 million in 2013, Acadia said in a statement.
Acadia, which is based in Franklin, Tennessee, said it had received a commitment from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to fund the deal. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.