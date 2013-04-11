版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-ACADIA Pharma jumps 44.3 percent premarket; says data from Parkinson's trial enough for NDA applcation

NEW YORK, April 11 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Acadia Pharma jumps 44.3 percent premarket; says data from Parkinson's trial enough for NDA filing
