版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-ACADIA Pharma surges in premarket after Parkinson's drug trial results

NEW YORK Nov 27 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Acadia Pharma surges 145.7 percent to $5.65 in premarket after company said its antipsychotic drug for Parkinson's disease succeeded in meeting the primary goal and key secondary goals of a pivotal late stage clinical trial

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐