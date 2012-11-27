BRIEF-ACADIA Pharma surges in premarket after Parkinson's drug trial results

BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
NEW YORK Nov 27 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Acadia Pharma surges 145.7 percent to $5.65 in premarket after company said its antipsychotic drug for Parkinson's disease succeeded in meeting the primary goal and key secondary goals of a pivotal late stage clinical trial
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders