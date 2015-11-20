UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy UK-based Acano to boost enterprise business

(Adds details)
Nov 20 Cisco Systems Inc said it would
buy UK-based Acano Ltd for $700 million in cash and equity
awards, amid slowing order growth and weakness in the U.S.
network gear maker's enterprise business outside the United
States.
Privately held Acano's products includes gateways as well as
video and audio bridging technology that allows customers to
connect video systems from vendors across multiple platforms.
Cisco has been beefing up its enterprise and wireless
security businesses to counter lower spending by telecom
carriers, its traditional customers, and stiff competition from
nimbler rivals.
The company said on Friday said Acano's employees will
receive additional retention-based incentives.
London-based Acano team will join Cisco's collaboration
technology business, which grew 17 percent in the first quarter
of 2016.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, Cisco
said.
Cisco's shares were up 0.29 percent in premarket trading on
Friday.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)