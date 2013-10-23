India's ACC, Ambuja Sept-qtr net profit falls, see slow demand

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian cement makers ACC Ltd
and Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Wednesday they
expected no speedy revival in demand after posting drops in
quarterly profit.
ACC and Ambuja are controlled by Switzerland's Holcim Ltd
, the world's No.2 cement maker, which in July said it
plans to restructure its Indian operations to cut costs.
The companies have been hit by a slowdown in home building
and infrastructure projects in an economy which is growing at
its slowest pace in a decade. That has combined with rising
input and energy costs to put pressure on the profit margins of
cement companies, including UltraTech Ltd and Ambuja.
"The outlook continues to remain challenging due to
difficult macro-economic conditions and resultant subdued
demand," Ambuja, India's third-largest cement maker, said in a
statement to the stock exchange.
Ambuja posted a 45 percent fall in net profit to 1.66
billion rupees missing market estimates of 2.4 billion rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales were down 7 percent at 20.05 billion rupees.
Net profit at ACC, India's second-largest cement maker,
halved to 1.21 billion rupees ($19.6 million) in the
July-September quarter, missing estimates of 1.89 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It said it foresaw a "gradual but slow improvement in
demand" as its net sales rose 3 percent to 25.1 billion rupees.
($1 = 61.6600 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Patrick Lannin)