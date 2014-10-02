版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 2日 星期四

Dover Corp to buy Accelerated Cos for about $430 mln

Oct 2 Dover Corp, a maker of pumps and compressors, said it would acquire artificial lift pump maker Accelerated Cos LLC for about $430 million.

The deal is expected to reduce Dover's continuing earnings by 3 cents per share in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
