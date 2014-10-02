Dover Corp to buy Accelerated Cos for about $430 mln

BRIEF-Unilever to buy U.S.-based condiment maker Sir Kensington's
* Signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington's, a New York-based condiment maker
Oct 2 Dover Corp, a maker of pumps and compressors, said it would acquire artificial lift pump maker Accelerated Cos LLC for about $430 million.
The deal is expected to reduce Dover's continuing earnings by 3 cents per share in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BUCHAREST, April 20 NATO member Romania plans to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. company Raytheon to help protect its airspace, a senior defence ministry official said on Thursday.
* Marcato Capital Management says Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith should resign