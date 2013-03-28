版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture down in premarket after Q2 results, outlook

NEW YORK, March 28 Accenture PLC : * Down 3 percent to $72.60 in premarket after Q2 results, outlook
