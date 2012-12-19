版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture shares fall 2.4 percent after the bell

NEW YORK Dec 19 Accenture PLC : * Shares fall 2.4 percent after the bell following results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐