Accenture CEO diagnosed with colon cancer, recovering from surgery

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc said Chief Executive Pierre Nanterme was diagnosed with colon cancer and is currently recovering from a surgery.
"I have been advised by my doctors that I will be able to stay actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the company throughout this process," Nanterme said in a statement.
Other CEOs diagnosed in the past with cancer include healthcare IT company Cerner Corp's Neal Patterson, JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Lloyd Blankfein. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)