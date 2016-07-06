版本:
Accenture CEO diagnosed with colon cancer, recovering from surgery

July 6 Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc said Chief Executive Pierre Nanterme was diagnosed with colon cancer and is currently recovering from a surgery.

"I have been advised by my doctors that I will be able to stay actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the company throughout this process," Nanterme said in a statement.

Other CEOs diagnosed in the past with cancer include healthcare IT company Cerner Corp's Neal Patterson, JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Lloyd Blankfein. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

