Accenture 2nd-qtr profit jumps

March 22 Technology outsourcing and consultancy company Accenture Plc reported a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.

December-February net income rose to $714.2 million, or 97 cents per share, from $565.8 million, or 75 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $6.8 billion.

