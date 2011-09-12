US: Accenture to pay $64 mln in false claims case

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Technology outsourcing and
consulting firm Accenture (ACN.N) has agreed to pay $63.7
million to settle a false claims lawsuit over federal
information technology contracts, the U.S. Justice Department
said on Monday.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of Arkansas, claimed that Accenture submitted or
caused to be submitted false claims for payment under numerous
U.S. government contracts for information technology services.
The Justice Department said Accenture has agreed to resolve
allegations that it received kickbacks for its recommendations
of hardware and software to the government, fraudulently
inflated prices and rigged bids.
The lawsuit was initially filed by Norman Rille and Neal
Roberts under the whistleblower provisions of the federal False
Claims Act. Their attorneys have said Rille formerly worked for
Accenture while Roberts had worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers.
(Reporting by James Vicini; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)