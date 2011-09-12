US: Accenture to pay $64 mln in false claims case

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Technology outsourcing and consulting firm Accenture (ACN.N) has agreed to pay $63.7 million to settle a false claims lawsuit over federal information technology contracts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, claimed that Accenture submitted or caused to be submitted false claims for payment under numerous U.S. government contracts for information technology services.

The Justice Department said Accenture has agreed to resolve allegations that it received kickbacks for its recommendations of hardware and software to the government, fraudulently inflated prices and rigged bids.

The lawsuit was initially filed by Norman Rille and Neal Roberts under the whistleblower provisions of the federal False Claims Act. Their attorneys have said Rille formerly worked for Accenture while Roberts had worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers. (Reporting by James Vicini; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)