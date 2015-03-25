Accenture options bearish ahead of results as currency woes weigh

| NEW YORK, March 25
NEW YORK, March 25 Accenture Plc's
options have attracted bearish bets in recent days, as investors
appear concerned about the effect the stronger dollar will have
on the consulting and outsourcing company's business outlook.
The company, which reports quarterly results on Thursday,
saw its shares fall 1.34 percent to $88.21 on Wednesday.
Traders in the options market have been loading up on puts,
usually used for placing bearish bets on a stock, and on Tuesday
the open interest in puts surpassed that in the calls for the
first time in nine months.
Accenture, which gets more than half its revenue from
outside the United States, has been battling the effects of a
stronger dollar.
"Last quarter they kind of got a free pass on
currency-related woes," said Bernstein analyst Lisa Ellis, who
has a "market perform" rating on the shares.
The company, which in December forecast 2015 revenue growth
of 0 percent to 3 percent for 2015, might have to reduce their
revenue outlook due to currency headwinds, she said.
"I think they will probably be getting a little bit less of
a free pass if their guidance now dips negative," Ellis said.
On Wednesday, options volume rose to 13,000 contracts, more
than four times the average, according to Trade Alert. Puts were
nearly twice as active as calls, and in keeping with the recent
trading pattern in the options.
Analysts on average expect fiscal 2015 revenue of $30.59
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In December, the company said it expected a 5 percent
negative impact from foreign exchange for 2015. Further
strengthening in the dollar since then has led several analysts
to expect the currency translation to have a bigger effect on
revenues.
