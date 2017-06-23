Accenture unloads $1.6 bln in pension liabilities to AIG, MassMutual

June 23 Consulting and outsourcing services
provider Accenture Plc said on Friday it would transfer
$1.6 billion in pension obligations to insurers American
International Group Inc and MassMutual.
The transfer includes about $600 million in lump-sum
payments to about 7,000 current and former U.S. employees of
Accenture and $1 billion in purchases of annuities from
insurance companies.
U.S. insurers are buying corporate pension plans at a record
clip as rising interest rates and all-time high stock-market
values give companies the perfect excuse to offload them.
Calculating they can make more money from selling companies
an annuity to cover the cost of the pension plans and then
invest the proceeds in bonds and other securities, insurers are
competing to persuade corporate America to sell them their
pension risk.
Pension transfers totalling $13.7 billion were finalised
last year, up 1 percent from 2015, according to LIMRA, an
industry trade group. The figure is the second highest annual
total ever recorded, LIMRA said.
The average corporate pension fund was 83 percent funded in
May, according to Mercer Investment Consulting.
In May, Sears Holdings Corp, the struggling
retailer, transferred $515 million in pension obligations to
Metlife Inc, a deal covering 51,000 retirees, the
company said.
(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)