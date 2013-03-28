版本:
Accenture quarterly revenue rises 4 pct led by outsourcing

March 28 Outsourcing and consulting services provider Accenture Plc reported a 4 percent rise in revenue, led by its outsourcing business.

Net income rose to $1.19 billion, or $1.65 per share, in the second quarter from $714.2 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.06 billion from $6.8 billion a year earlier.

Outsourcing revenue rose 9 percent to $3.3 billion.
