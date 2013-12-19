版本:
Accenture revenue rises as outsourcing demand grows

Dec 19 Accenture Plc reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand for outsourcing services helped to offset a drop in income from its bigger consulting business.

Net income rose to $811.6 million, or $1.15 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $766 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.36 billion from $7.22 billion.

Outsourcing revenue increased 5 percent to $3.42 billion.
