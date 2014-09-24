CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Accenture forecast disappoints, shares slip

(Corrects last paragraph to say analysts expected a profit of
$1.10 per share, not 1.10 cents)
Sept 24 Consulting and outsourcing company
Accenture Plc forecast first-quarter revenue largely
below analysts' expectations as stiff competition from rivals
hurt new contracts wins.
Shares of the company, which counts International Business
Machines Corp among its rivals, were down 3 percent at
$77.15 in premarket trading.
Accenture forecast first-quarter revenue of $7.55
billion-$7.80 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting $7.80 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects $34 billion-$36 billion of new
contracts for the year ending August 2015 - largely below $35.88
billion in the previous year.
The company forecast full-year profit of $4.74-$4.88 per
share, less than analysts' average estimate of $4.91 per share.
Accenture has faced pricing pressure amid sluggish business
spending in the last few quarters.
The company's net income rose to $760.2 million, or $1.08
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31 from $727.3
million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue increased to $7.78 billion from $7.09 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.10 per share on revenue
of $7.6 billion.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)