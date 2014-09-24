UPDATE 2-Accenture expects better profitability amid lower costs

(Adds details from conference call, updates share movement)
Sept 24 Consulting and outsourcing company
Accenture Plc said it expects profitability to improve
this fiscal year as it focuses on trimming operating costs.
Accenture, whose outsourcing business competes with India's
Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services,
has faced pricing pressure amid sluggish business spending and
stiff competition in the last few quarters.
The company said it expects operating margin of 14.4-14.6
percent for the year ending August 2015 - 10-30 basis points
higher than the year ended Aug. 31.
"(Contract profitability) has been sequentially better in
quarter three as compared to quarter two, and then again in
quarter four as compared to quarter three," Chief Financial
officer David Rowland said on an earnings call with analysts.
"We have seen good progression in payroll efficiency, but
yet more work to do," Rowland added.
Accenture forecast full-year profit of $4.74-$4.88 per
share, including a 2 percent hit related to currency-rate
fluctuations.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $4.91 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, whose consulting business competes with
Hewlett-Packard Co and IBM Corp, also forecast
first-quarter revenue of $7.55 billion-$7.80 billion.
Analysts were expecting $7.80 billion.
Accenture said it expects $34 billion-$36 billion of new
contracts for the full year, compared with $35.88 billion in the
previous year.
Net income rose to $760.2 million, or $1.08 per share, in
the fourth quarter from $727.3 million, or $1.01 per share, a
year earlier.
Net revenue increased to $7.78 billion from $7.09 billion,
helped by new contracts in both businesses.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.10 per share on revenue
of $7.6 billion.
Accenture's shares were hardly changed at $79.59 on the New
York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading on Wednesday.
