Outsourcing company Accenture's revenue rises 5 pct

March 26 Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc's quarterly net revenue rose 5 percent, helped by growth in its outsourcing business as North American companies look to cut costs.

Revenue in the company's outsourcing business, which accounts for almost half its total revenue, rose 13 percent on a local-currency basis in the second quarter ended Feb. 28.

Accenture's net income rose to $743.2 million, or $1.08 per share, from $722.3 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $7.49 billion from $7.13 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
