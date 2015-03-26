UPDATE 1-Accenture raises revenue growth forecast for second time

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc raised its full-year revenue growth forecast for the second time as it won more business, mainly in its outsourcing unit, from companies looking to cut costs.
The company also reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, helped by growth in outsourcing revenue from North American clients.
Accenture's shares rose 3 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.
Revenue in the company's outsourcing business, which accounts for almost half its total revenue, rose 6 percent in U.S. dollar terms in the second quarter, while revenue in its consulting business grew 4 percent.
Accenture said it expected revenue to grow 8-10 percent on a local-currency basis in the year ending August.
The company had raised its revenue growth forecast to 5-8 percent in December from 4-7 percent it forecast initially.
Accenture, however, cut the top end of its full-year earnings forecast range, saying it expected the negative impact of a strong dollar to be higher than previously anticipated.
Accenture, which gets a little more than half of its revenue from outside North America, narrowed its profit forecast range to $4.66-$4.76 per share from $4.66-$4.80.
The company's net income rose to $743.2 million, or $1.08 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28 from $722.3 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 5 percent to $7.49 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.07 per share and revenue of $7.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Accenture's shares were trading at $91 before the bell. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.