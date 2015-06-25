UPDATE 2-Accenture raises revenue forecast for the third time

* Sees FY rev up 9-10 pct in local currency
* 3rd-qtr adj profit $1.30/shr vs est $1.23
* Net revenue $7.77 bln vs est $7.45 bln
* Shares hit all-time high
(Adds background, analyst comment; updates share price)
By Sai Sachin R
June 25 Accenture Plc raised its
full-year revenue forecast for the third time, reflecting rising
demand for the company's consulting and outsourcing services
from firms looking to cut costs.
The company also reported third-quarter profit and revenue
above analysts' estimates, helped by growth in its digital
business and a rise in revenue from North America.
Shares of Accenture rose as much as 2.5 percent to a record
high of $100.25 in morning trade.
Accenture raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to
9-10 percent on a local currency basis.
In March, the company forecast revenue to grow 8-10 percent
in the year ending August. Accenture raised its revenue growth
forecast to 5-8 percent in December from 4-7 percent.
"We are clearly benefiting from our recent investments
across the different dimensions of our business in digital
services, where we grew more than 30 percent in local currency
in the (third) quarter," Chief Executive Pierre Nanterme said in
a statement on Thursday.
Accenture's digital business offers analytics, content
management, social media and cloud services, among other
services.
"The company's momentum remains very strong, with very solid
broad-based growth ... they're very well positioned for the
increasing demand for digital services," Atlantic Equities
analyst Christopher Hickey said.
For the full year, the company also forecast a smaller
negative impact than it had previously estimated from currency
fluctuations.
The company's net revenue increased marginally to $7.77
billion in the third quarter ended May 31, from a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $7.45 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.30 per share, above
the average analyst estimate of $1.23 per share.
Revenue in Accenture's outsourcing business rose 10 percent
in local currency, while consulting business revenue rose 11
percent.
The consulting business accounts for a little more than half
of Accenture's total revenue, with its outsourcing unit
contributing the rest.
Accenture's business in North America rose 11 percent to
$3.64 billion.
Accenture's rivals include India's Infosys Ltd and
Tata Consultancy Services in the outsourcing business
and Hewlett-Packard Co and IBM Corp in the
consulting business.
(Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)