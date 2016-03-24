版本:
Accenture revenue rises on strong consulting growth

March 24 Accenture Plc reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its consulting business, especially in North America.

Net revenue, or revenue before reimbursements, rose to $7.95 billion in the second quarter ended Feb. 29 from $7.49 billion.

Net income attributable to Accenture rose to $1.33 billion, or $2.08 per share, from $690.7 million, or $1.08 per share. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

