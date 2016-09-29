UPDATE 3-Push to digital helps Accenture beat revenue estimate

* Q4 rev $8.49 bln vs est $8.43 bln
* Adj profit $1.31/share vs est $1.30
* Shares up 5.4 pct
(Updates shares)
By Rishika Sadam
Sept 29 Consulting and outsourcing services
provider Accenture Plc reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue and profit as its investments to boost digital
and cloud services pay off.
Shares of the company were up 5.4 percent on Thursday and
was the biggest boost on the S&P 500. They touched a record high
of $124.96 earlier in the session.
Increasing demand for digital services from businesses has
forced IT service providers to beef up their security, cloud and
analytics services. Accenture said it would continue with its
push to the services which it refers to as "The New".
"We will continue to invest in high-growth areas ... with a
particular focus on digital, cloud and security services," Chief
Executive Pierre Nanterme said in a statement.
In fiscal year 2016, the company invested more than $930
million in acquisitions, 70 percent of which in "The New". The
company spent about $800 million on acquisitions last year.
Accenture said in September it would buy three companies:
DayNine, a partner of human resources software provider Workday
Inc, Octo Technology, a technology consultancy firm
based in France, and Kurt Salmon, a unit of Management
Consulting Group Plc.
Accenture is relying on digital services to gain market
share from rivals including IBM Corp and India's Infosys
Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Revenue from Accenture's "The New", which includes digital,
cloud and security-related services, accounted for 40 percent of
total revenue in fiscal year 2016, up from about 30 percent in
the previous year.
"I think what differentiates Accenture from its competitors
is...they were very early to make digital investments...and
(that) is now bearing fruit," Edward Jones analyst Bill Kreher
said.
Accenture said it expected first-quarter revenue between
$8.40 billion and $8.65 billion. Analysts on average had
expected $8.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $1.13 billion, or $1.68 per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Aug. 31 from $788.13 million, or $1.15 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.31 per share, beating
the average analyst estimate by 1 cent.
Revenue rose 7.6 percent to $8.49 billion, above the
estimated $8.43 billion.
