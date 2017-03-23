Accenture's net revenue rises 4.7 percent

March 23 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 4.7 percent increase in quarterly net revenue, helped by strong demand for its digital and cloud services.

Net income attributable to Accenture fell to $838.8 million or $1.33 per share in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $1.33 billion or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $8.32 billion from $7.95 billion.

Accenture's digital, cloud and security-related services make up more than 40 percent of total revenue. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)