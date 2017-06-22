Accenture's net revenue rises 5.1 pct

June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services
provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase
in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's
investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay
off.
Net revenue rose to $8.87 billion from $8.43 billion in the
third quarter ended May 31.
Net income attributable to Accenture fell to $669.5 million
or $1.05 per share, from $897.2 million or $1.41 per share, a
year earlier.
Accenture has been investing heavily on acquisitions to
boost its digital, cloud and security-related offerings, which
make up about half its total revenue.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)