UPDATE 2-Accenture trims revenue forecast amid US healthcare uncertainty

* Accenture expects FY revenue to rise 6-7 pct
* Shares fall as much as 6.3 pct to near 2-month low
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates
By Rishika Sadam
June 22 Accenture Plc trimmed its annual
revenue forecast on Thursday, triggering concerns that
uncertainty around U.S. healthcare policy may be weighing on the
company's flagship consulting business.
Shares of the Dublin-domiciled company, which also provides
outsourcing services, were down 4.7 percent at $121.17 in
morning trading. The stock earlier fell to its lowest level in
nearly two months.
Accenture, which gets 17.5 percent of its revenue from
healthcare and public service clients, said its North American
business was hurt by slower-than-expected spending by these
customers due to uncertainty around U.S. healthcare legislation.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has sought to
replace Obamacare, and Republican leaders unveiled a draft
healthcare bill on Thursday.
Accenture said it now expects net revenue to rise 6 percent
to 7 percent for the year ending August, compared with an
earlier forecast for a 6 percent to 8 percent increase.
"The lower revenue guidance highlights concerns that their
legacy consulting business is deteriorating," Edward Jones
analyst Josh Olson said, adding that the business was slowing at
a faster rate than Accenture's shift to digital, cloud and
security services.
Accenture's revenue forecast overshadowed a
better-than-expected net revenue for the third quarter ended May
31.
Revenue rose 5.1 percent to $8.87 billion in the quarter, as
the company benefited from investments to boost its digital and
cloud services. Analysts on average had expected $8.83 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Accenture, like other IT services providers, has beefed up
its security, cloud and analytics services to meet burgeoning
demand from businesses for digital services.
The company has invested heavily on acquisitions to boost
these services, which now make up about half its total revenue.
Accenture expects to spend about $1.8 billion in acquisitions
this fiscal year.
Accenture also raised its forecast for full-year profit,
citing a lower-than-anticipated impact from a strong dollar. The
company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.84 to
$5.91, compared with a prior forecast of $5.70 to $5.87.
Net income attributable to Accenture fell to $669.5 million
or $1.05 per share in the third quarter, from $897.2 million or
$1.41 per share, a year earlier.
The company took a pre-tax pension settlement charge of $510
million in the quarter related to the termination of its U.S.
pension plan.
Excluding one-time items, Accenture earned $1.52 per share,
in line with analysts' expectations.
Including Thursday's losses, Accenture's shares are up 3.4
percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)