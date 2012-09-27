Accenture's quarterly profit falls

BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Sept 27 Technology outsourcing and consulting company Accenture Plc posted a lower quarterly profit due to higher tax rates.
Net income fell to $636 million, or 88 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $683 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $6.83 billion.
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors