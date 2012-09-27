版本:
Accenture's quarterly profit falls

Sept 27 Technology outsourcing and consulting company Accenture Plc posted a lower quarterly profit due to higher tax rates.

Net income fell to $636 million, or 88 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $683 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $6.83 billion.

