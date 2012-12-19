版本:
Accenture reports higher quarterly profit

Dec 19 Accenture Plc, a technology outsourcing and consulting company, posted a higher quarterly profit on a 9 percent rise in revenue from its outsourcing business.

Net income rose to $766 million, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter, from $712 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 2 percent to $7.2 billion.

