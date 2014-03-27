Accenture revenue misses estimates on lower consulting demand

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
March 27 Accenture Plc, recently chosen as the lead contractor for the Obamacare enrollment website, reported a smaller-than-expected 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to lower demand in its consulting business.
Accenture's net income fell to $722.3 million, or $1.03 per share in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from $1.19 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue before reimbursements increased 1 percent to $7.13 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $7.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's consulting revenue fell 1 percent, while revenue from the smaller outsourcing business rose 4 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.