UPDATE 1-Demand from North America drives Accenture results

Sept 24 Accenture Plc, a provider of
consulting and outsourcing services, reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, helped by
strong demand in North America.
However, the company forecast first-quarter revenue below
analysts' average estimate, due mainly to a stronger dollar.
Accenture forecast revenue of between $7.70 billion and
$7.95 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.11 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Accenture, whose shares were little changed in premarket
trading on Thursday, also said its board approved a $5 billion
share buyback.
Revenue in Accenture's outsourcing business rose 9 percent
in local currency terms, while consulting business revenue rose
14 percent.
The consulting business accounts for a little more than half
of Accenture's total revenue, while its outsourcing unit
contributes the rest.
Net revenue rose 1.4 percent to $7.89 billion.
Net income rose to $788.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in
the three months ended Aug. 31, from $760.2 million, or $1.08
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.12 per share
and revenue of $7.68 billion.
