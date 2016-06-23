CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Accenture revenue rises on demand for consulting services

(Corrects to remove reference to adjusted earnings per share in paragagraph six)

June 23 Accenture Plc posted a better-than-expected 8.6 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, driven by demand for consulting services, particularly from customers in North America.

However, the mid-range of the company's forecast for fourth-quarter revenue fell slightly below analysts' average estimate.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $8.25 billion and $8.50 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue from Accenture's consulting business, which accounts for a little more than half of total revenue, rose 12.4 percent in the third quarter.

Revenue from the company's outsourcing business rose 4.2 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.41 per share and revenue of $8.34 billion.

The net income attributable to Accenture rose to $897.2 million, or $1.41 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $793.7 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue, or revenue before reimbursements, rose to $8.43 billion from $7.77 billion.

Shares of the company, which is incorporated in Ireland, were up slightly at $119.95 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)