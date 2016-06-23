UPDATE 2-Accenture revenue beats on strong demand for digital services

* Sees 4th-qtr revenue between $8.25 bln-$8.50 bln
* Expects FY net revenue growth between 9.5 pct-10.5 pct
* 3rd-qtr consulting revenue rises 12.4 pct
June 23 Accenture Plc posted
better-than-expected quarterly net revenue, driven by demand for
its digital services like cloud and security, particularly in
its consulting unit.
However, shares of the company fell 1.26 percent to $117.49
in early trading after it forecast mid-range for its
fourth-quarter revenue slightly below analysts' average
estimate.
Accenture, incorporated in Ireland, said it expects
fourth-quarter revenue of between $8.25 billion and $8.50
billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.39 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
To cope with competition, the company has been investing
heavily in its digital business, as more enterprise clients
shift to technologies like analytics, cloud and security
services.
"We are even now considering the next play...I'm thinking
about artificial intelligence," Chief Executive Pierre Nanterme
said on a conference call.
The company, whose competitors include, IBM Corp,
India's Infosys Ltd, acquired analytics consulting
company OPS Rules and Israel's Maglan to boost its cyber
security portfolio in the third quarter.
"They are using higher revenue growth to invest in different
parts of the business to sustain their model going forward...so
the lower margin profile this year seems more discretionary than
a sign of fundamental weakness," Stifel Nicolaus analyst David
Grossman said.
The company, which offers consulting and outsourcing
services, said it expects full year net revenue growth to be in
the range of 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent in local currency, up
from previous estimate of 8-10 percent.
Net revenue from Accenture's consulting business, which
accounts for a little more than half of total revenue, rose 12.4
percent in the third quarter and outsourcing business revenue
rose 4.2 percent.
The net income attributable to Accenture rose to $897.2
million, or $1.41 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31,
from $793.7 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.41 per share
and revenue of $8.34 billion.
Net revenue, or revenue before reimbursements, rose to $8.43
billion from $7.77 billion.
