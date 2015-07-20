CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Spain's Acciona seeks to list real estate business

(Corrects division's 2014 core earnings, paragraph 3)

* Mandates Morgan Stanley to seek listing or partner

* Business had gross assets of 1.53 billion euros in 2014

MADRID, July 20 Acciona has mandated U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley to list its real estate division, the Spanish energy and construction company said on Monday.

If a listing cannot be transacted under suitable conditions, it will seek a minority partner for the business, Acciona said.

In 2014, the division posted a core profit (EBITDA) of 3 million euros after a 2 million euro loss a year earlier, and had gross assets worth 1.53 billion euros ($1.66 billion), according to data from the company.

The business comprises office space, notably in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, as well as residential properties and hotel accommodation.

It also has assets in Poland, Mexico, Brazil and Portugal.

Analysts at Spanish bank Sabadell said Acciona could use funds from the transaction to invest in its renewables business.

"This would not only add value... but also reduce its debt by more than 20 percent," they said in a note.

Acciona shares were up 0.9 percent at 74.84 euros at 0854 GMT.

