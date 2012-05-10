UPDATE 1-Acco Brands loss widens on higher costs, European weakness

May 10 Office products maker Acco Brands
posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and
forecast full-year revenue below analysts' estimates as it
grapples with higher commodity costs and a weak European
economy.
The company said it expects 2012 revenue to remain flat from
the $1.32 billion it posted in 2011. Analysts on average were
expecting revenue of $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter, Acco Brands reported a net loss from
continuing operations of $17.3 million, or 31 cents per share,
compared with a year-ago loss of $9.0 million, or 16 cents per
share.
Excluding items, it posted a loss of 5 cents per share.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $288.9 million. International
revenue fell 10 percent to $94.5 million on a 13 percent decline
in volume as it stopped making low-margin products and a weak
economy in Europe hurt business, the company said.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 4 cents a share
on revenue of $292.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Acco Brands shares, which have shed 11 percent of their
value in the last three months, closed at $10.10 on Wednesday on
the Nasdaq.