Accor announces strategic partnership with China Lodging

* Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
PARIS Dec 14 French hotel operator Accor announced a strategic alliance with China Lodging Group on Sunday to create a major new player in the fast-growing Chinese domestic travel and hospitality market.
The deal will combine the French hotel operator's brands including Ibis with more than 2,000 existing establishments run by China Lodging's Huazhu Hotels, the companies said in a statement.
The partnership "will leverage the strengths of Accor's global brands with a leading player in Chinese hospitality," Accor Chairman and Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said in the statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Jon Boyle)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.
* Ocwen Financial and New Residential working on definitive agreement to strengthen and solidify relationship