UPDATE 2-Accor boosts dividend, confident on 2012

* 2011 EBIT 530 mln euros vs Rtrs poll 524 mln
* 2011 dividend 1.15 euros vs 0.63 euros estimates
* January-February booking trends "good" - CFO
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Feb 22 Europe's largest hotel
group, Accor, showed confidence in its ability to tap
recovering demand for hotel rooms this year and generate cash as
it handed investors a bigger-than-expected dividend on the back
of forecast-beating 2011 profits.
Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group behind
InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood Hotels
, said on Wednesday it expected robust emerging markets
to underpin growth and that, despite an uncertain economic
climate, business was holding up.
"The trends observed in the fourth-quarter, 2011, continued
into January 2012, with RevPAR (Revenue per Available Room)
figures stable in Europe and strong revenue growth in emerging
markets," Chairman and CEO Denis Hennequin told a conference
call with journalists.
"The economy segment in Europe and the United States is also
continuing to benefit from rising room rates," he added.
Chief Financial Officer Sophie Stabile said bookings for
January and February were "good".
Analysts worry that Accor, which makes 70 percent of its
sales in Europe, is more exposed than its peers to a region
where the business climate might be tougher this year.
However, there have been few signs of a slowdown in hotel
demand in most European markets and Accor said it banked on a
favourable calendar of business fairs in Germany, the Olympic
Games in London, and the European Football Cup in Eastern Europe
to support demand for hotel rooms this year.
Accor posted an 18.8 percent rise in 2011 operating profit,
above forecasts, driven by higher occupancy rates and a gradual
recovery in average room rates.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 530 million
euros ($703 million), at the top end of the company's guidance
of 510 million to 530 million euros, and above analysts' average
estimate of 524 million.
The French company, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, said
it would pay a dividend of 1.15 euros per share, against 0.62
euros for 2010. This beat analysts' expectations of 0.63 euros.
"The group is in excellent financial health, which enables
us both to continue our growth strategy and to submit to the
next annual shareholders meeting a total dividend of 1.15
euros," Hennequin said.
With operations in 90 countries ranging from the luxury
Sofitel chain to budget Ibis and Motel 6 operations, Accor has a
market capitalisation of 5.8 billion euros.
For 2012, Accor confirmed its objective of opening 40,000
rooms, having opened a record 38,700 rooms last year, mainly
under franchise and management contracts.
The group said it was confident about its 2011-2015 asset
disposal programme, which involves the sale of 400 hotels with a
2.2 billion euros impact on adjusted net debt and the
restructuring of leased assets.
Accor more than halved net debt to 226 million euros at the
end of 2011, notably thanks to the sale of its Lenotre gourmet
catering unit and of its stake in casino group Lucien Barriere.
In the United States, the troubled Motel 6 economy chain
continued its restructuring and its shift to an asset-light
business model. Chief Financial Officer Sophie stabile told
journalists that while continuing to restructure Motel 6, Accor
would review any offer to buy the chain if it came its way.
Accor shares have gained 34 percent this year, outperforming
a 9.7 percent rise in the CAC-40 index of French blue chips
and an 8 percent increase in the STOXX Europe 600 travel
and leisure sector index after a string of positive news
on property disposals and relief its business was holding up
despite a faltering European economy.