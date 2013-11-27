UPDATE 2-Accor shares drop as new CEO's revamp plan disappoints

* Accor splits into hotel operator and hotel owner/investor

* No further sale of owned hotels unless underperforming

* CEO keeps 2013 EBIT goal, sets no targets for new strategy

* Shares down 5 pct to lowest in a month

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 27 Accor's new chief will divide the hotels group into two in a strategic revamp, promising this would improve its performance but frustrating expectations of further cash-generating disposals.

Shares in the company, which had spiked to a 2-1/2 year high ahead of the statement, dropped more than 5 percent to their lowest in more than a month.

Three months after becoming the group's chief executive, former private equity boss Sebastien Bazin said he was splitting Accor into a fee-oriented hotel operator and franchisor, HotelServices, and a hotel owner and investor, HotelInvest.

The new strategy means Accor, Europe's largest hotel group by revenue, will make no further disposals of owned hotels unless they are underperforming.

"Sorry to disappoint you, that's behind us... If we had sold our assets, this would have hampered our growth," Bazin told analysts.

Under former CEO Denis Hennequin, the company had been selling real estate and using the proceeds to grow in emerging markets to offset European weakness. Bazin had been expected to accelerate that strategy, as well as cutting costs.

Bazin did not provide any targets under his plan but said those set under a three-year revamp initiated a year ago by Hennequin were no longer valid. "We are banking on returns well above the previous plan," he said.

One Paris-based trader said the announcement had been taken negatively. "A likely substantial reduction in owned/leased hotel disposals, compared with the previous plan, is at first sight disappointing for cash returns ultimately," the trader said.

Bazin confirmed Accor's target to achieve an operating profit of between 510 million euros ($691.6 million) and 530 million in 2013, compared with 526 million last year.

"I want Accor to become the world's best-performing and best-value hotel group," Bazin he told journalists.

PACE OF CHANGE

Bazin, previously Europe head of Colony Capital, one of Accor's top shareholders, had been unhappy with the pace of change under Hennequin and as CEO he is under pressure to prove he can improve the group's performance.

Accor, which competes with the likes of InterContinental , Marriott and Starwood, has lagged the profit margins of some of its peers as a large part of its hotels are owned or leased, generating lower profitability and returns on invested capital than franchised hotels or those under management contracts.

Accor achieved an operating margin of 9.3 percent last year, whereas InterContinental - which owns less than 1 percent of its hotel portfolio - had a margin of 33 percent.

Under the new plan, HotelServices will operate nearly 3,600 hotels and 460,000 rooms worldwide under 14 brands and will be "a high margin and cash generative business", Accor said.

HotelInvest will start with a portfolio of 1,400 hotels, of which nearly 300 are in full ownership.

Bazin's revamp also involves the creation of a new organisation built by geography and an executive committee of 10 members, including five regional heads of operations.

By 0808 GMT Accor shares were off 3 percent at 32.555 euros, against a 0.8 percent rise in the European sector.

The stock, which before the April ouster of Hennequin had been stuck at around 27 euros, or nearly half a 2007 peak, has since then jumped 29 percent, surpassing the European sector's 15 percent advance amid hopes Bazin can improve the group's performance.

At Tuesday's closed the shares traded at 21.4 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to the 19.2 times multiple of InterContinental, according to Thomson Reuters data.