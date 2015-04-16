Accor Q1 sales accelerate, caution on France, Brazil

BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, April 16 Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Thursday sales growth accelerated in the first-quarter, driven by robust demand for hotel rooms across most regions.
The world's fourth-largest hotel group, with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis chains, said its outlook was favourable though it remained vigilant on Brazil where the economy was slowing, and in France among its budget hotels.
Quarterly revenue reached 1.225 billion euros, a like-for-like rise of 5.6 percent that marked an acceleration from 5.1 percent growth achieved in the fourth quarter 2014.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
