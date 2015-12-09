AccorHotels in deal to buy FRHI Holdings Ltd

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS Dec 9 AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Wednesday it reached a deal to buy FRHI Holdings Ltd to boost its position in the luxury hotel market and in North America.
The agreement with Qatar Investment Authority and Kingdom Holding Company of Saudi Arabia provides for a cash payment of $840 million (768 million euros) and the issuance of 46.7 million Accor shares, AccorHotels said in a statement.
This is the latest move in a consolidating hotel industry trying to better compete with apartment-sharing start-ups such as Airbnb, after Marriott International Inc launched a $12 billion takeover of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc to create the world's largest hotel group. .
FRHI operates luxury hotel brands Fairmont, Raffles and Swisshotel. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.