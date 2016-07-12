AccorHotels still searching for Jin Jiang accommodation

| PARIS, July 12
PARIS, July 12 AccorHotels, Europe's
largest hotel group, and top Chinese shareholder Shanghai Jin
Jiang International are talking about their
relations but a satisfactory solution has yet to be found,
Accor's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We listen to each other. These discussions continue but we
have not yet found the right solution to advance," Sebastien
Bazin told shareholders.
Seeking to limit a push by Jin Jiang to increase its stake
in the company, Accor started talks with Jin Jiang and other
shareholders Eurazeo and Colony focused on board
organisation and shareholdings, a source told Reuters in June.
Accor shareholders on Tuesday approved a plan to buy the
owner of luxury hotels including London's Savoy and New York's
Plaza, in a deal now worth $2.7 billion that will raise the U.S.
profile of Europe's largest hotel group.
The deal includes a share issue which leaves the Qatar
Investment Authority (QIA) with a 10.4 percent stake in Accor.
Kingdom Holding, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin
Talal's investment company, will have 5.8 percent, Jin Jiang
12.6 percent, Colony-Eurazeo a combined 9.2 percent and Accor
founders will hold 1.8 percent.
BOARD SEATS
Accor is particularly concerned that state-owned Jin Jiang
owns main French rival Louvre Hotels Group while it also
competes in China with Accor's local partner China Lodging
Group.
Chen Liming, Vice-President of Jin Jiang International, told
reporters after the shareholders meeting that Jin Jiang "has not
made up its mind yet" as to whether it would ask for Accor board
seats.
Chen Liming stressed the benefits of cooperation in a
subsequent e-mailed statement.
"Should we feel necessary, we shall discuss with the board
so as to make more (of a) contribution to the company."
"We believe if two major hotel companies in Europe and Asia
could join hands, our complimentary resources and advantages
could be better leveraged to gain an edge in the fierce global
competition. It is certainly of mutual benefits to both
companies and countries," he added.
In a May 27 filing with French market watchdog AMF, Jin
Jiang said it controlled 15.06 pct of Accor's capital and 13.15
pct of voting rights at that point but had no plans to seek
control, though it did not rule out seeking board
representation.
However French media reports in June that Jin Jiang could
seek creeping control drove French President Francois Hollande
to publicly say Accor should maintain a diverse group of
shareholders.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Keith Weir)