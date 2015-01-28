Deloitte retains top spot among "Big Four" accountants-survey

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 28 Deloitte has retained
top spot among the world's "Big Four" accountants, a survey
showed on Wednesday, noting those leading firms had so far
retained their grip on the audit market in the face of
regulatory changes designed to boost competition.
Deloitte, whose audit clients range from carmaker General
Motors Co to investment bank Morgan Stanley,
achieved total fees including consultancy work of $34.2 billion
last year, giving it a $248 million lead over second-placed PwC
, the annual International Accounting Bulletin World
Survey said.
The top four, also taking in EY and KPMG
, have a combined share of 66 percent of the global
accounting market and the fees gap with the biggest mid-tier
firm, BDO, has widened by over $7 billion in the past decade.
"The numbers indicate that the recent regulatory
interventions in the market designed to create more competition
are not reflected in the financial results published by the
industry," the survey said.
EU rules make it a requirement from June 2016 for companies
to switch accountants at least every 10 years and also ban an
auditor from offering certain advisory services to the same
client. The aim is to increase competition and avoid too-cozy
relationships with clients that span decades in some cases.
Britain has already pushed ahead with voluntary changes on
auditor switching ahead of the EU rules.
Accounting firms told the survey that because the EU rules
give the bloc's 28 member states 83 options to allow companies
to retain an accountant for more than a decade under various
circumstances, reform may have little impact.
Rob Tautges, chief executive of mid-tier firm HLB
International, told the survey he expects the rules to create a
game of "musical chairs" among the Big Four, rather than help
smaller accountants pick up market share in advisory work.
Jean Stephens, chief executive of RSM International, another
mid-tier accountant, said: "It will throw some opportunities our
way, but did it achieve what we had hoped? No. I think everyone
agrees on that".
Some senior accountants, however, said national regulators
were intensifying contacts between themselves and that some are
likely to copy the EU auditor rotation and advisory work curbs
over time. Accountants also expect the rapid pace of
consolidation to continue as mid-tier firms bulk up to help them
compete globally.
