U.S. accounting boards' parent names new chairman

* Diermeier replacing Brennan as accounting board chair
* BlackRock CFO Petach also named to board
Oct 17 The Financial Accounting Foundation,
which oversees organizations that set accounting standards for
U.S. companies and municipal governments, has elected former
Swiss bank UBS AG, official Jeffrey Diermeier as
chairman of its trustees board.
Diermeier, former president of the CFA Institute, replaces
John Brennan, who had been chairman since 2009, the FAF said in
a statement on Wednesday.
Ann Marie Petach, chief financial officer of money manager
BlackRock Inc, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the
trustees board left by the 2011 resignation of Douglas Donahue.
Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, the FAF is the parent
organization of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, which
sets corporate accounting standards, and the Governmental
Accounting Standards Board.
Diermeier will serve a three-year term as chairman. Before
heading the CFA Institute, he was global chief investment
officer at UBS Global Asset Management.
Petach was treasurer at U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co
before joining BlackRock in 2007.
Brennan, former chairman and chief executive of fund manager
Vanguard Group, will continue to serve on the FAF board until
his five-year term expires in December 2013, the FAF said.