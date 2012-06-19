SEC seeks Big 4 audit papers from China -source

* Chinese audit documents sought by SEC - source
* Requests put auditors in middle of U.S.-China dispute
* Deloitte previously charged by SEC over documents
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, June 19 The Chinese arms of all of the
Big Four audit firms have been asked by U.S. regulators to turn
over documents related to audits of China-based companies that
are listed in the United States, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
The formal requests made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission raise the stakes in a standoff between U.S.
authorities, the companies and Chinese officials over access to
the auditors' work papers.
Last year the SEC filed an enforcement action against
Deloitte's Shanghai arm seeking documents, but the
agency has not yet taken public enforcement action against the
Chinese units of the other Big Four firms - Ernst & Young
, PwC and KPMG - over Chinese audit
papers.
Now that the other firms have received formal requests for
documents, it could be a matter of time before they are in the
same position as Deloitte, one legal expert said.
"If they don't produce the documents upon request, then it's
possible that the SEC could take adverse action the way they
already have done in the case of Deloitte Shanghai," said
William Currier, a partner with law firm White & Case in
Washington.
On May 9, the SEC charged Deloitte's Shanghai arm with
violating U.S. securities laws by refusing to produce documents
from an audit of an unnamed China-based company. The SEC said
sanctions could include censure or revoking the firm's ability
to practice before the commission.
PwC confirmed on Tuesday that it has received requests for
documents. It did not say when the SEC asked for documents but
said "at various times" it has received formal and informal SEC
requests for audit papers from China.
"Like other firms who have received similar requests, in
dealing with them we are confronted by conflicting laws between
the United States and China," PwC said in a statement.
KPMG declined to comment on whether it has received requests
for documents from the SEC. Ernst & Young did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Big Four auditors have been pressing U.S. officials to reach
some diplomatic solution to the dispute over work papers.
Auditors can face deregistration proceedings by the SEC if
they deny a formal request for documents.
Deloitte's Shanghai arm has been the target of previous SEC
action over work papers. Last September, the agency sought a
court order to force the auditor to produce records from its
audit of China-based Longtop Financial Technologies.
Deloitte has said Chinese law prohibits it from turning over the
documents.
That case is pending in a U.S. District Court. Deloitte has
asked the court to quash the SEC action, saying the SEC's real
dispute is with Chinese regulators and should be resolved
through diplomatic negotiations.
The SEC's press for work papers is part of a wide-ranging
effort by U.S. regulators to crack down on accounting problems
at Chinese companies listing shares in the United States.
U.S. investors have lost billions of dollars in China-based
companies after questions were raised about the companies'
accounting, prompting a broad probe by the SEC.
The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which
oversees auditors, has been pressing to gain access in China to
inspect audit firms there. The PCAOB and SEC have been meeting
with their counterparts in China to try to reach a deal on
inspections and work papers.
"Without resolution, the only meaningful option... is for
the PCAOB to deregister the (audit) firms and for the SEC to ban
them from practice before the SEC," Paul Gillis, an accounting
professor at Peking University, said in a recent blog post.
If that happens, U.S.-listed Chinese companies would be
without auditors and face delisting from U.S. exchanges, he
said.
Last month the PCAOB said it has made some progress in talks
with China, reaching an agreement to observe audit inspections
there. That would be a first step toward a deal allowing PCAOB
inspectors in China to do joint inspections, PCAOB Chairman
James Doty said.