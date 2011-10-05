Global accounting rule setter courts U.S. support

BOSTON Oct 5 The United States would still play
a pivotal role in shaping global accounting rules if it switches
to standards set by the international accounting body based in
London, a top rule-maker said on Wednesday.
Hans Hoogervorst, chairman of the International Accounting
Standards Board (IASB), sought in his first U.S. speech to
reassure America that giving up sovereignty in accounting
rulemaking would not mean a loss of influence for the world's
biggest capital market.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is due to
announce by year end whether it will make the switch.
World leaders including President Barack Obama have
committed themselves to a single set of global accounting rules
to improve corporate reporting transparency.
But some in Congress and smaller American firms are leery
about a loss of independence in standard setting and the extra
costs of switching to global rules.
Hoogervorst said U.S. sovereignty would be protected by the
SEC having a final say before any IASB rule is introduced.
"Such endorsement mechanisms provide an important 'circuit
breaker' if the IASB produced a standard with fundamental
problems for the United States," Hoogervorst told an accounting
conference.
The SEC would remain in full control of enforcement.
"So there is absolutely no danger of importing different
enforcement standards from abroad into the United States," the
former Dutch finance minister added.
Big companies such as Archer-Daniel-Midland Co , Bank
of New York Mellon Corp , Kellogg Co , Chrysler,
United Continental Holdings Inc and Ford Motor Co
have called for U.S. adoption of IASB rules, he added.
Hoogervorst said it would be reasonable that a relatively
long transition to full adoption is provided, along with an
option of early adoption for companies that want to.
