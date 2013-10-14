UPDATE 1-IASB accounting body rejects EU parliament's funding conditions

* IASB says worried about future independence
* Says it is decision time on banks' souring loans rule
* EU lawmaker says there is no threat to IASB
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 14 The group which writes global
accounting rules said the European Parliament was threatening
its independence by calling for a fundamental change to the way
it sets standards, and linking it to future funding.
The parliament wants the International Accounting Standards
Board (IASB) to include a specific reference to "prudence" in
its basic tenets, to put pressure on accountants to err on the
side of caution when scrutinising losses at banks.
In a draft law, it wants to make future contributions from
the European Union - which provides about a third of funding for
the IASB - effectively conditional on this reform.
Lawmakers believe the prudence reference could help avoid a
repeat of the 2007-09 financial crisis in which EU taxpayers had
to put billions of euros into struggling banks.
IASB Chairman Hans Hoogervorst described the parliament's
stance as "highly worrisome".
"This is something we cannot accept," he told a meeting of
his body's advisory council on Monday.
"If Europe is going to do this, other parts of the world
might be encouraged to do so. It's a threat to our
independence," he said.
The European Parliament's work is being led by lawmaker
Theodor Dumitru Stolojan, who said there were concerns about how
the IASB is run and about some of its standards.
"The MEPs have to respond to these concerns. There is no
threat," Stolojan said.
The IASB writes book-keeping rules used in over 100
countries, including the European Union, but not the United
States.
In 2012, the EU provided 7.1 million pounds or roughly a
third of the 20 million pounds the IASB received that year.
In an amendment to a draft law on future contributions to
the IASB, the European Parliament wants to make funding
conditional upon the body giving serious consideration to
amending its basic tenets, known as the conceptual framework,
and wants it to insert a reference to "prudence".
"COOKIE JAR"
"Cofinancing should be given to the bodies in question only
if it is clear that... accounting concepts, in particular with
regard to 'prudence' ... are appropriately considered in the
revision of the conceptual framework," says the amendment, seen
by Reuters.
A specific reference to prudence was dropped by the IASB in
2010 to help align IASB and U.S. accounting rules.
U.S. critics say prudence introduces a bias into financial
reporting when it is meant to be a neutral snapshot. There is
also a risk of creating "cookie jar" accounting, meaning
companies downplay profits in good years to smooth out a rockier
performance in tougher years, the critics say.
Hoogervorst said many of the EU member states, who have
joint say with parliament over funding, oppose the linkage.
Britain, however, has just thrown its weight behind the
re-introduction of prudence.
The spat over funding is a further sign of policymaker
frustration at the speed of reform in accounting rules for banks
after the financial crisis.
In 2008, during the financial crisis, world leaders called
on the IASB and its U.S. counterpart, the Financial Accounting
Standards Board, to force banks to recognise souring loans much
earlier so they can take speedy action and avoid calling on
taxpayers.
So far the two boards have failed to find a common solution
despite several drafting changes.
"We have to think about the credibility of standard setting.
We have had five years and six models. It's decision time,"
Hoogervorst said. "We have certainly not thrown in the towel. We
are determined to get this done."
He was "quite confident" the reform being proposed by the
IASB would lead to a significant increase in provisioning by
banks to quell U.S. criticism it was being too light touch.